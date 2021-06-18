Mississippi Coast could see flooding from tropical system

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) encouraged neighbors to be aware as a tropical system moves inland threatening the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall and two to three feet of storm surge. There’s also a chance for pop-up tornadoes.

“Just because this storm isn’t a hurricane doesn’t mean you should let your guard down. Tropical systems can still cause a lot of damage,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “This tropical system could bring heavy rainfall, strong storm surge and even has the potential to produce tornadoes. Please take this storm seriously; if you don’t have to be on the road stay home and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

MDOT suggested the following tropical system safety tips:

Never drive through a flooded area; flowing water can carry a vehicle downstream.

If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.

Never drive around a barricaded road.

If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.

Never try and outrun a tornado.

Take shelter in a sturdy building, or the lowest part of the ground if you’re unable to find shelter.

Never take shelter under highway overpasses.

MDOT crews are monitoring the storm and remain on standby.