JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Across the nation, temperatures continue to break records.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States.

Matt Martin, a production supervisor, has been with Watkins Roofing and Construction in Mississippi for three years. He said it’s hard work, especially during this time of year.

Martin said hydration is key for those working in the construction industry.

“So, Pedialyte is one, and then they also have got these rag towels that kind of get wet and a cooler and will wrap around their neck to help them stay warm. They’ll do that, but most of the time it’s just hydration,” he explained.

Martin said he’s thankful the company hasn’t seen any heat-related illnesses so far this year.