BELZONI, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter weather made its way to the Jackson metro area on Monday, January 15.

The Mississippi Delta was under a Winter Storm Warning on Monday. Temperatures were well below freezing, and the precipitation slowed down traffic.

Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) reported 30 counties across the state experienced icy roads and bridges Monday morning.

Your disaster go-kit for your family should include:

Non-perishable food for family and pets Water (1 gallon/family member a day) Extra blankets Dry Firewood Additional medications First Aid Kit Phone Charger Hygiene Items Flashlights Extra Batteries Courtesy: MEMA