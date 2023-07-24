JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the heat still a major factor as Mississippi students head back to school, high school football programs are implementing new health and safety protocols.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) mandates the use of the wetbulb globe temperature. The device measures temperature, direct sunlight, humidity, wind and air pressure.

This protocol applies to practices only.

”These protocols are for practices only, our game time. We will begin at 7:00, and this does not affect or stop the game. And the reason for this, there’s more medical personnel on hand at games,” said Rickey Neaves, executive director of the MHSAA.

“I think we need to follow it, and I think everybody needs to follow it, you know. And hopefully, we can take care of our kids better, man. And that’s what we’re here for. That’s what we want. I think it’s an awesome idea. I think this works out a lot better than, like, the heat index,” said Judd Boswell, the head coach of the Clinton Arrows.

Current available apps that schools can use free of charge are Zeleus WBGT, Carrot Weather, Weather FX, Snowmax, and Weatherbug to get accurate readings as an alternative to purchasing equipment.