Mississippi Insurance Commissioner urges homeowners to prepare for hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney encouraged Mississippians to take prepare for the upcoming 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season with a new home inventory app.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) launched the new Home Inventory App earlier this year. The app features the ability to:

Group belongings by category

Scan barcodes for accuracy

Upload and export photos with ease

Find disaster preparation advice

Review information about filing insurance claims

The app can be accessed from the App Store and Google Play.

“There are other insurance-related things you can do to protect yourself in the event of a storm,” said Commissioner Chaney. “Don’t forget to review your insurance coverage and make sure you are familiar with your policies. If you have questions, contact your insurance agent or insurer.”

Flood damage is generally not covered by a standard homeowners or renter’s insurance policy. If you don’t have flood insurance and are considering purchasing a policy, there is a 30-day waiting period if you buy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

If you need assistance with an insurance question or claim, call 601-359-3569, email consumer@mid.ms.gov or visit www.mid.ms.gov