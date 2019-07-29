Mississippi River at Vicksburg Drops Below Flood Stage

The Mississippi River levels continue to drop. On Monday morning, the river gauge at Vicksburg observed a river level of 42.5 feet. This is the first time the river has been below flood stage at the Vicksburg site since February.

Earlier in July, the Mississippi River level at Greenville dropped below flood stage. The trend is expected to continue. The Natchez gauge will likely see below flood stage levels within the next few weeks.

The dropping Mississippi River level is good news for the backwater flooding ongoing in the Mississippi Delta. The lower river level will help the flooded backwater to continue to drain into the Mississippi.