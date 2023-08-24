JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The extreme heat in Mississippi has not stopped some people from working, including roofers.

In his first year as inspector for Patriot Claims Consultants, Alfred Moore said he inspects roofs for hail, water and wind damage. The job can be taxing on his body in the heat, but he said he knows the signs to look for when his body overheats on the job.

“I notice when I start feeling overheated, I feel my heart bumping a little bit. So, I’m like, okay, let me calm down. I’ll take a break. I go to the ladder that I positioned over there, then I just take a little break under the shade,” Moore explained.

His advice is to keep a steady pace, so he can get off the roof as soon as possible. Moore said keeping a steady pace helps him maintain the same levels of body heat.