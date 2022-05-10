JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Temperatures have hit the 90s during the month of May in Mississippi, and many people are looking for ways to stay cool.

Leaders with the Tougaloo Community Center in Jackson said the pool will open this summer.

“Just drink plenty of water. if you do something, do it in the morning time, and try not to stress yourself out. Always keep you some water on hand, but come out to the center, you get to meet different people,” explained Dorothy Clark, who lives in Jackson.

According to Chad Entremont, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service (NWS), the threshold for dangerous heat hasn’t occurred yet in the Jackson-area, but it’s on the way.

The City of Jackson cooling centers open to the public once temperatures hit 95 degrees. Neighbors are encouraged to come out to cooling centers and pools as the temperature rise during the summer.