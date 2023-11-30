PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), in partnership with the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), are encouraging Mississippians to plan for winter weather.

Winter Weather Preparedness Day has been set for December 6, 2023. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasts a “wetter than average” winter for the state.

MEMA officials said Mississippians should be prepared for cold temperatures, the potential for flash flooding, and prolonged power outages this season.

“While we may not experience lots of snow in Mississippi, we are prone to ice during these cold months. All citizens should have a disaster go-kit that can get them through at least 72 hours without power,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “Check on your neighbors and elderly, too.”

“As winter approaches in Mississippi, it’s crucial to prepare for cold temperatures, potential snowy and icy conditions. Stay informed, have emergency supplies like blankets and non-perishable food on hand, and ensure your home is adequately insulated. Preparedness is key to navigating winter weather effectively in Mississippi. Now is the time to prepare,” said Michael Hill, National Weather Service Jackson Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

As Mississippi enters the winter season, MDOT officials said roads and bridges can become treacherous for drivers.

“As we’ve seen in recent years, winter weather and extreme cold events capable of impacting Mississippi highways can strike quickly this time of the year,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White.

Here are ways to prepare your family, home, and vehicle for the winter months ahead:

Winterize Your Home:

Store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood for your fireplace or wood-burning stove.

Insulate walls and attics; use caulk and weather-stripping around doors and windows. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic.

Winterize your house, barn, shed, or any other structure that may provide shelter for your family, neighbors, livestock or equipment.

Clear rain gutters, repair roof leaks, and cut away tree branches that could fall on a house or other structure during a storm.

Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip slightly during cold weather to avoid freezing.

Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and ensure everyone in your house knows how to use them.

Learn how to shut off water valves in the case of a pipe bursting.

Know ahead of time what you should do to help elderly or disabled friends, neighbors, or employees.

Your disaster go-kit for your family should include:

Non-perishable food for family and pets Water (1 gallon/family member a day) Extra blankets Dry Firewood Additional medications First Aid Kit Phone Charger Hygiene Items Flashlights Extra Batteries

Car Kit Checklist:

Windshield scraper Flashlight with extra batteries Jumper cables First aid kit Blankets Cell phone charger Water/snacks Emergency flares or reflectors