JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures reaching into the 90s this week, Mississippians are looking for ways to escape the scorching heat.

For those who work and play outside, they said their main goal is to stay hydrated in order to maintain their health.

WJTV 12 News spoke with an animal caretaker who said bringing your animal either inside or in an shaded area will help avoid direct sun exposure. The current extreme heat conditions can pose heath threats like a heat stroke, exhaustion, and dehydration.

“The other week, I got heat exhaustion and started cramping up because I wasn’t taking enough breaks, and I was moving too fast. So, I definitely slow down and work at your own pace and don’t try to go too quick. And like I said, find a shade tree and take a break whenever you need it,” said ground worker Clein Bailey.

With two more months of summer left, finding unique ways to stay cool, calm, and collected are some of the best ways to help survive the rest of the season.