JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With extreme temperatures in Mississippi this week, people across the Jackson-metro area are looking for ways to stay cool.

“I mean, the minute you open the door, it hits your. It’s like people talk about cutting through pea soup and the fog. Our humidity here in Mississippi is like breathing in pea soup. The air is so think,” said Donice Easterling.

Form some Mississippians, surviving the summer heat is not new to them. However, some are limiting their day-to-day activities due to the heat.

Escaping the heat is not a luxury that some can afford because their jobs require them to work outside. Carl Bickham, a contractor, said his team will have to adjust to the high temperatures.

“Use common sense. Listen to your body when your body tells you to sit down. Calm down, cool down. Don’t push yourself. Know when to stop,” he said.

The City of Jackson has opened cooling centers for seniors, as well as city pools for citizens to use.