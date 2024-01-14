JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With freezing temperatures expected in the coming days, people flocked to the grocery stores to get items they need.

“My main concern is power. So, we’ve got some things that in case we do lose power, we can still survive. We’ve already stocked up on the water and other utensils, so we’re hoping that the storm don’t do what they… what they say they’re going to do,” said Herman Kendrick.

As frigid temperatures make their way through Central Mississippi, some are concerned about the loss of water.

“I am prepared at home, and I’m worried a little bit. But hopefully, everything will work out with the water situation,” said Nichole Hughes.

Officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday that sleet or freezing rain could happen Monday afternoon or evening. They said icing is possible in some areas in the capital city. They also expected 24 to 48 hours of consecutive freezing in the Jackson metro area.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.