More than 550 homes impacted by flooding in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released an updated report on the significant flash flooding event that started on June 8, 2021. Currently, counties have reported 551 homes, 17 businesses and 286 public roads and buildings have been impacted.

“MEMA and the county leaders are working to assess the damage as quickly as possible. County requests and needs are currently being met at the local and state levels. Our other stakeholders and partners, like the American Red Cross, are servicing displaced residents in the impacted areas. We want to assure those residents that we are working to gather all data to determine if the state can apply for federal resources,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

For Farmers that have suffered losses during the flood event, that damage must be reported through the county Farm Service Agency.

Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

MEMA received received preliminary damage reports from the following counties:

Attala County: Homes Impacted: 3 Public Roads Impacted: 29 Businesses Impacted: 1

Bolivar County: Homes Impacted: 303 Businesses Impacted: 3

Carroll County: Homes Impacted: 7 Public Roads/Buildings Impacted: 13 Businesses Impacted: 2

Chickasaw County: Public Roads Impacted: 10

Coahoma County: Homes Impacted: 1 Public Roads Impacted: 10 Businesses Impacted: 1

Grenada County: Homes Impacted: 13 Public Buildings/Utilities Impacted: 2

Issaquena County: Homes Impacted: 13 Public Building: 1 Businesses Impacted: 1

Itawamba County : Public Roads Impacted: 4

: Kemper County: Homes Impacted: 12 Businesses Impacted: 1

Lafayette County: Homes Impacted: 4 Public Roads/Utilities Impacted: 14 Businesses Impacted: 6

Lee County: Homes Impacted: 18 Public Roads Impacted: 2

Leflore County: Homes Impacted: 81

Madison County: Homes Impacted: 7 Businesses Impacted: 1

Oktibbeha County: Homes Impacted: 1 Public Bridges Impacted: 1

Panola County: Homes Impacted: 8 Public Roads/Bridges Impacted: 28

Quitman County: Homes Impacted: 12 Public Roads Impacted: 36 Businesses Impacted: 1

Sunflower County: Homes Impacted: 13 Public Roads Impacted: 55

Tallahatchie County: Homes Impacted: 46 Public Roads Impacted: 41

Union County: Public Roads/Bridges Impacted: 37

Yalobusha County: Homes Impacted: 6 Public Roads Impacted: 3

Yazoo County : Homes Impacted: 3

The American Red Cross is helping neighbors affected by flooding in North Mississippi. Volunteers have distributed clean-up kits and water. Anyone who has been affected by the flooding is encouraged to call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

If you would like to make a donation to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org/donate, text REDCROSS to 90999 or call 1-800-REDCROSS.