MS State Board of Contractors provides tips for storm damage repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After severe storms hit Mississippi, some neighbors experienced property damage. The Mississippi State Board of Contractors (MSBOC) said if a home sustained damage and the cost of repair is $10,000 or more, a contractor’s license issued by MSBOC.

The group warned customers to be wary of unsolicited or door-to-door offers for repairs.

“If you’ve already been a victim of the storm, we don’t want you to be victimized a second time by a fraudulent contractor,” said MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee.

She encouraged consumers to ask for a copy of the contractor’s license issued by MSBOC and verify the license is current by using the “search contractor” feature on the agency’s website at www.msboc.us.

MSBOC offers the following suggestions before hiring a contractor to make repairs: