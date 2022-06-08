STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, June 7, Kenneth Graham, an alum of the Mississippi State University (MSU) geosciences master’s degree program, was named director of the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Graham has served as the director of the National Hurricane Center since April 2018 and has lead the nation through numerous hurricanes, including 30 named storms during the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season.

Graham worked his way up through the ranks at NWS, mostly in field offices, starting out as an intern meteorologist in 1994 at the New Orleans/Baton Rouge weather forecast office.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in geoscience from MSU. Graham is a member of the American Meteorological Society, the National Weather Association and the International Association of Emergency Managers.