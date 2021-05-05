National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes hit Mississippi on May 2

Photo of a funnel/tornado taken behind Central Fire Station on Highway 80 looking south towards I-20 Sunday night. Courtesy of Facebook: City of Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released its preliminary damage report from the severe weather events on May 2 and May 4. At this time, no fatalities have been reported to MEMA from either weather event.

Based on initial assessments, counties estimate that approximately 100 homes were damaged statewide as a result of the severe storms on May 4. As of Wednesday morning, two counties officially submitted preliminary damage reports to MEMA:

Rankin – 4 homes affected

Warren – 7 homes affected

The National Weather Service (NWS) has surveyed and confirmed a total of twelve tornadoes across the state occurring on May 2:

Calhoun County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph

Hinds County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph

Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 with winds of 115 mph

Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 with winds of 110 mph

Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 with winds of 100 mph

Itawamba County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph

Jefferson County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph

Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph

Madison County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph

Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph

Yazoo County: EF-1 with winds of 110 mph

Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph

The following counties submitted officials preliminary damage reports from the severe weather on May 2 to MEMA:

Hinds – 24 homes affected

Lee – 65 homes affected; 2 businesses affected

Pontotoc – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

Yazoo – 76 homes affected; 4 businesses affected

Neighbors and business owners can self-report damage from the severe storms on May 2 or May 4 through MEMA’s Crisis Track Self-Reporting tool. If citizens have immediate unmet needs, they are encouraged to contact their county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.