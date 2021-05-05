National Weather Service confirms 12 tornadoes hit Mississippi on May 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) released its preliminary damage report from the severe weather events on May 2 and May 4. At this time, no fatalities have been reported to MEMA from either weather event.
Based on initial assessments, counties estimate that approximately 100 homes were damaged statewide as a result of the severe storms on May 4. As of Wednesday morning, two counties officially submitted preliminary damage reports to MEMA:
- Rankin – 4 homes affected
- Warren – 7 homes affected
The National Weather Service (NWS) has surveyed and confirmed a total of twelve tornadoes across the state occurring on May 2:
- Calhoun County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph
- Hinds County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
- Holmes/Carroll County: EF-2 with winds of 115 mph
- Holmes County (Eden/Tchula): EF-1 with winds of 110 mph
- Holmes County (Durant): EF-1 with winds of 100 mph
- Itawamba County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph
- Jefferson County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
- Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph
- Madison County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
- Pontotoc/Lee County: EF-1 with winds of 90 mph
- Yazoo County: EF-1 with winds of 110 mph
- Yazoo/Holmes County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph
The following counties submitted officials preliminary damage reports from the severe weather on May 2 to MEMA:
- Hinds – 24 homes affected
- Lee – 65 homes affected; 2 businesses affected
- Pontotoc – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected
- Yazoo – 76 homes affected; 4 businesses affected
Neighbors and business owners can self-report damage from the severe storms on May 2 or May 4 through MEMA’s Crisis Track Self-Reporting tool. If citizens have immediate unmet needs, they are encouraged to contact their county emergency management agency. A list of those county contacts can be found here.