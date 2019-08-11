New: Excessive Heat Warning includes Vicksburg & Delta for Monday

Storm Team 12 is tracking dangerous heat for Monday. Warren, Issaquena, Sharkey, Humphreys, Holmes, and Yazoo Counties are all included in a rare Excessive Heat Warning. This means that the heat index (or feels like temperatures) will be between 110 and 115 degrees. These are dangerous levels which could cause heat exhaustion or stroke if outdoors for extended periods of time.

The extreme heat will be felt statewide, as high temperatures reach 98 degrees in Jackson on Monday. Feels like temperatures will approach 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory continues for all of Central Mississippi through Monday night.

Stay with Storm Team 12 for the latest updates on this dangerous heat.