New: Mississippi River at Greenville Officially Below Flood Stage

For the first time since February 17th, 2019, the Mississippi River level at Greenville, MS dropped below flood stage. Sunday morning, the river gauge near the Greenville bridge reported a water level of 47.9 feet. Flood stage is 48 feet. The river had been above flood stage for a record setting 153 days.

The National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service expects decreasing river level trend to continue. The river gauge at Vicksburg is forecast to drop below flood stage by the end of the month.

Storm Team 12’s Meteorologist Jacob Lanier says this this is a good sign for the backwater flood victims because water will continue to be able to drain into the Mississippi River. WJTV 12 will continue to monitor the river levels closely and have frequent updates here on wjtv.com.