JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than a week after a tornado hit the City of Jackson, neighbors are still working to clean up debris and remove downed trees.

A fallen tree damaged a home in the Belhaven neighborhood. One man who helped clear the tree from the area said the damage is a typical scene after a tornado or hurricane.

The landlord said one of her tenants was trapped inside when the storm happened and was almost crushed by the tree.