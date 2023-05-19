MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 paid a visit to Magee Elementary for Operation Tornado on Friday, May 19.
Meteorologist Brianna Medina spoke to students about how to stay safe during severe weather and how to find their safe spots.
by: Ken South
Posted:
Updated:
MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 paid a visit to Magee Elementary for Operation Tornado on Friday, May 19.
Meteorologist Brianna Medina spoke to students about how to stay safe during severe weather and how to find their safe spots.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now