RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Operation Tornado has returned for the first time in-person since the pandemic.

On Friday, Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ken South and Meteorologist Brianna Medina visited McLaurin Elementary School in Rankin County in order to educate students about severe weather safety.

Eighty-five students, who were in the third grade, attended the event. The team talked about how tornadoes form and what you should do if a warning was issued.

Storm Team 12 will visit other schools around the state to educate students about severe weather safety.