JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 visited Puckett Elementary and Pelahatchie Elementary for Operation Tornado on Friday, March 24.

Meteorologist Jake Dalton spoke to students at Puckett Elementary about how to stay safe during severe weather and how to find their safe spots, while Meteorologist Gracie Dencausse spoke to students at Pelahatchie Elementary.

The team will visit other schools around the state to educate students about severe weather safety.