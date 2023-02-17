JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ken South paid a visit to Shirley Elementary School on Friday for Operation Tornado.

He spoke with the third grade class about the different watches and warnings to be aware of, as well as what to do if there is an alert for one.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Gracie Dencausse paid a visit to the Camden Elementary School’s third grade class to talk about operation tornado. They also learned about the different watches and warnings.

The team will visit other schools around the state to educate students about severe weather safety.