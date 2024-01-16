JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JXN Water officials said Tuesday, January 16 started with normal plant operations. They are continuing to monitor the weather and are remaining “cautiously optimistic” despite the freezing temperatures.

JXN Water encourages customers to take steps to protect their pipes:

Let a mix of cold and warm water drip from your faucets. A slow, steady stream the width of a spaghetti noodle of water keeps water moving through the pipes and prevents them from freezing during very cold temperatures.

Wrap up pipes that are close to exterior walls, near windows or in unheated basements with pieces of insulation. Any pipe that is vulnerable or has caused problems in the past should be wrapped up. You can also consult a plumbing professional about the use of heat tape, which when used properly, can help with problematic pipes.

Keep your thermostat above 55 degrees, especially when leaving your home or taking vacation.

Keep cabinet doors open that lead to exposed pipes, such as near sinks and access doors so the household air can flow through and warm them.