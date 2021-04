BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms caused damage across Central Mississippi overnight.

A tree fell on Highway 18 at Battlefield Park in Jackson. Brandon police also reported trees down on U.S. 80 near Brandon Baptist Church and on Lindsey Lane near HillCrest.

Tree falls on power lines on Lindsey Lane in Brandon

Tree falls on Highway 18 in Jackson

The storms also brought hail across parts of South Mississippi. In Tylertown, neighbors saw quarter-sized hail fall.

WALTHALL COUNTY: Friday night storms dropped impressive amounts of hail across parts of South Mississippi. This was quarter size hail just south of Tylertown from overnight. 📷: Steve Bankston @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/NkXJrZGPV5 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) April 24, 2021

