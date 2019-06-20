Pet of the Week – Clyde the Cat – UPDATE: ADOPTED

Jackson, MS – Our Pet of the Week this week is Clyde the cat, a 3 year

old short-haired.

Litter box trained, he is best suited for a quieter home.

You can adopt Clyde from the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

The fee is $90.

This is a great time to adopt Clyde or any other cat, as June is

National Cat Adoption Month.

Clyde and many other cats are waiting for their forever home at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League. You can call them at (601) 969-1631 or go to www.msarl.org.

And if you do adopt Clyde or another pet from there, be sure to send

us a photo!

UPDATE: CLYDE HAS BEEN ADOPTED! THANK YOU, FOR FINDING

CLYDE A FOREVER HOME!