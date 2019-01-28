Pine Belt Forecast

Today will be another quiet and warm day with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will begin to increase later this afternoon ahead our next weather maker, a strong arctic cold front. This front will bring us major changes in our weather later tonight and into tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Metro as well as Vicksburg and other surrounding areas to the northeast beginning tonight through tomorrow morning at 9. The rest of the viewing area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory throughout the same time period.

A strong cold front will swing through tonight/tomorrow morning, which will bring us rain later tonight then a transition to snow around midnight. If the surface temperatures can drop to and below freezing before the moisture moves out then we'll see snow accumulations between 1-2 inches.

Even if snow does not accumulate, travel is still going to be dangerous tomorrow morning, because any moisture left on the roads will freeze as temperatures drop into the upper 20s by 7 AM. On top of the hazardous road conditions, we are expecting dangerously cold wind chills in the teens as the winds remain breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Not much of a warm up is expected tomorrow with highs only in the mid to upper 30s, but with the help of sunshine we could see some melting heading into the afternoon.

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, so be sure to protect your pipes by letting your faucets drip. Also, be sure to bring your pets inside and make sure they have a warm place to sleep at night and check on the elderly to make sure their heat is working properly during this cold snap.

Finally, by the end of the work week temperatures will be on the upward swing of things with highs back in the 50s and even low 60s by next weekend.