Potential Tropical Storm #16 forms in Gulf of Mexico

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Hurricane Center says that a new potential tropical storm has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. The first advisory was made midday on Thursday. The official forecast cone shows the storm making landfall as a weak tropical storm along the Florida Panhandle on Saturday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for portions of the Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida coastlines. No watches have been issued for any portion of Mississippi. No major impacts are expected for Central Mississippi. The Mississippi Gulf Coast could see rainfall and gusty winds by this weekend.

Latest tropical storm watches and warnings for the Gulf Coast.

Right now, Storm Team 12 says that this storm should not have any significant impacts for Central Mississippi. The heaviest rainfall and winds will stay well to our southeast. A few scattered showers could be possible Sunday afternoon.

