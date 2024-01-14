JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s forecast calls for extreme winter weather to arrive in the coming days. Atmos Energy officials said they’re monitoring the weather and staging employees across their system.

Colder weather may impact the amount of natural gas you use. Using energy wisely and making a few household changes may produce a big difference in how much you spend on natural gas and other energy bills.

Here are some tips to help you stay safe and conserve energy this winter:

Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object. Call Atmos Energy’s Emergency Number, 866-322-8667, if you have concerns about your meter.

Make sure external vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment are clear. Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas. If you have questions about proper venting, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor.

Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

Save money and energy by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home (where safe to do so).

If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866-322-8667.

These tips and more are available on our Storm Center page at atmosenergy.com.

If you experience loss of natural gas service or low gas pressure, contact the Atmos Energy emergency line at 866-322-8667.