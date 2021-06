LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Sandbags will be available in Lamar County on Friday ahead of a Gulf storm, which is expected to impact the Pine Belt on Saturday.

The sandbags will be available at the Lamar County Emergency Operations Center located at 196 Central Industrial Row in Purvis. The sandbags will be available until 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Sand is available at the Community Shelter at 105 Central Industrial Row. Shovels will be available if neighbors need to fill their own sandbags.