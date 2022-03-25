JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) Jackson reported 11 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working to validate damage assessments.

MEMA officials report the following preliminary data from the storm:

Damage was reported in 14 counties.

224 homes were damaged.

22 homes were classified as destroyed.

34 homes were considered to have major damage in Attala, Clay, Holmes, Hinds, Kemper and Warren Counties.

3 injuries were reported in Clay, Copiah and Holmes counties.

The MEMA Call Center will remain open for assistance at 1-800-445-6362.