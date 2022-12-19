PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said counties have reported 111 homes were damaged during the severe weather on December 13-14, 2022.

Four injuries were reported during the severe weather event; four in Sharkey County and one in Hinds County.

MEMA officials said the following counties reported some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed:

Adams – 5 homes, 1 public bridge

– 5 homes, 1 public bridge Clarke – 20 homes

– 20 homes Forest – 29 homes

– 29 homes Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings

– 3 homes; 3 public buildings Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road

– 3 homes; 1 public road Madison – 15 homes

– 15 homes Newton – 16 homes

– 16 homes Sharkey – 19 homes, 2 farms, 1 public bridge

– 19 homes, 2 farms, 1 public bridge Sunflower – 1 home

– 1 home Wilkinson – 3 public roads

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage to the home

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool