PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said counties have reported 111 homes were damaged during the severe weather on December 13-14, 2022.
Four injuries were reported during the severe weather event; four in Sharkey County and one in Hinds County.
MEMA officials said the following counties reported some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed:
- Adams– 5 homes, 1 public bridge
- Clarke – 20 homes
- Forest– 29 homes
- Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings
- Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road
- Madison – 15 homes
- Newton – 16 homes
- Sharkey– 19 homes, 2 farms, 1 public bridge
- Sunflower – 1 home
- Wilkinson – 3 public roads
MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:
- File an insurance claim
- Take photos of the damage to the home
- Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool