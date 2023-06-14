JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe storms are moving through central Mississippi.

Entergy Mississippi reported more than 13,000 power outages on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Entergy’s website, there are more than 5,300 outages in Attala County, more than 3,900 outages in Holmes County and more than 1,600 outages in Humphreys County.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported multiple trees were down in Holmes County.

Central and southern Mississippi are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

Storm Team 12 meteorologists said there could be widespread damaging winds, along with large hail and a few tornadoes.

