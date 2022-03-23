PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said they’re working with multiple counties to assess the damage from the severe weather on Tuesday, March 22.

According to MEMA, one injury was reported in Holmes County and another was reported in Copiah County due to the storms.

Officials said at least 12 counties reported damage to homes. Those counties are:

Adams

Attala

Clay

Copiah

Hinds

Holmes

Jefferson

Kemper

Madison

Smith

Warren

Yazoo

Neighbors who sustained damage to their homes can report it by using MEMA’s self-report tool. MEMA is providing tarps and UAS (drone) assistance to requesting counties.

For neighbors who are currently without power, remember:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed

Only use generators outdoors and away from windows

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges

Have alternate plans to refrigerate medicines or use power-dependent medical devices

For a look at current outages, click here.