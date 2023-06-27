JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews with Entergy Mississippi are working to restore power to customers, who were impacted by severe storms on Sunday, June 25.

According to officials, damage assessment crews found more than 12 miles of downed wire and 47 damaged poles.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, fewer than 3,600 customers are without power. Officials said there were 25,000 outages Sunday night.

While most of the remaining impacted customers are expected to be back online Tuesday night, some customers in Hinds, Rankin, and Simpson counties are expected to be restored by Wednesday afternoon, pending additional weather.

Customers can check the View Outage map for an estimated restoration time for their area.