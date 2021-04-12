4th tornado confirmed in Mississippi from April 9-10 severe storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials confirmed a fourth tornado touched down in Mississippi during the severe weather event on April 9th and 10th. The information about the tornadoes is listed below:
- Tornado 1 – Reported on April 9th in Pelahatchie. The EF-0 storm had 75mph winds, had a path length of 11.1 miles and was 50 yards wide. No injuries reported.
- Tornado 2 – Reported on April 9th in Kosciusko. Storm was an EF-1.
- Tornado 3 – Reported on April 9th in Lincoln County. The EF-1 storm had 95mph winds, had a path length of 4.4 miles and was 0.3 miles wide. No injuries reported.
- Tornado 4 – Reported on April 10 in Marion County. The EF-1 storm had 105mph winds, had a path length of 7.8 miles and was 0.68 miles wide. No injuries reported.