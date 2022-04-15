JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An updated report on Friday, April 15 from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) showed that six people were injured and six tornadoes formed during the Wednesday, April 13 severe storm.

One injury was reported in Clarke County, two in Alcorn County and three in Tippah County. At least six tornadoes have also be confirmed.

Ten counties have reported preliminary damage data and 24 counties have reported some kind of damage. The following is preliminary damage data that may change as the validation process progresses:

Alcorn

Bolivar – 5 homes, 3 businesses

Clarke

Desoto – 3 homes

George

Humphreys

Jasper – 2 homes, 1 business

Jones – 16 homes, 2 businesses

Lauderdale

Leake

Leflore

Marshall – 4 homes

Noxubee

Oktibbeha

Quitman

Rankin – 3 homes

Scott

Smith – 1 home

Sunflower

Tippah

Tunica – 4 homes

Wilkinson

Winston – 41 homes, 3 businesses, 8 farms

Warren – 4 homes, 1 business

Mississippians can self-report damage to MEMA here. The MEMA Call Center is open for severe weather resources. The Call Center can be reached at 1-800-445-6362 during the following hours of operation: