PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventy-five homes were damaged and four people were hurt during the severe weather on December 13-14, 2022. Three injuries were reported in Sharkey County and one injury was reported in Hinds County.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), 11 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during those two days.

Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the following counties reported some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed:

Clarke – 20 homes

– 20 homes Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings

– 3 homes; 3 public buildings Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road

– 3 homes; 1 public road Madison – 15 homes

– 15 homes Newton – 14 homes

– 14 homes Sharkey – 19 homes

– 19 homes Sunflower – 1 home

– 1 home Wilkinson – 3 public roads

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage to the home

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool