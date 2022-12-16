PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Seventy-five homes were damaged and four people were hurt during the severe weather on December 13-14, 2022. Three injuries were reported in Sharkey County and one injury was reported in Hinds County.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), 11 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi during those two days.
Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the following counties reported some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed:
- Clarke – 20 homes
- Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings
- Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road
- Madison – 15 homes
- Newton – 14 homes
- Sharkey– 19 homes
- Sunflower – 1 home
- Wilkinson – 3 public roads
MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:
- File an insurance claim
- Take photos of the damage to the home
- Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool