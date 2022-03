ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Several power lines and trees are down in Adams County after strong winds approached ahead of severe weather on Wednesday, March 30.

Sheriff Travis Patten urged all neighbors to take shelter and clear the highways and byways.

There is no structural damages reported at this time, according to Adams County EMA Neifa Hardy.

The safe room is located at 323 Liberty Road for those in need of shelters.

