DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — During Wednesday night’s storms, units rushed to the 100 block of Kirk Lane on reports of a house fire.

The homeowners say the fire started in the attic and then shot downstairs to the fireplace and floor.

A woman and her three kids were inside the home at the time of the fire but got out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the officials say it was possibly weather-related.

Officials believe lightning hit the chimney during the storms and ran to the ground floor.

The damage is unknown; crews are working twenty-minute shifts to enter the attic and knock out the flames.