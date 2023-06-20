MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Strong storms have impacted many communities along the Gulf Coast, but one particular region was comparatively hit harder than others.

Residents in Moss Point are trying to figure out what to do next after an apparent tornado ripped through their city.

Majority of the damage was apparent on Main Street where homes and businesses were left without roofs. Debris and tree branches were on the ground causing Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Moss Point Police to shut down a part of the street to begin cleanup efforts.

One of the businesses that sits on Main Street in Moss Point is M&M Bank where eight people were trapped inside due to the heavy storms.

Shannon Millette was one of the people trapped inside the bank.

“We meet in an office, and it got dark, and we got some alerts on the phone, and somebody paid attention and they started saying, ‘I hear train noises’,” recounted Millette. “So, we started trying to get downstairs. The power went out and we got downstairs in time to see the building collapse and roof going off and just all hell breaks loose.”

Millette says everything lasted for about 45 seconds, but describes it as the scariest thing he’s ever went through.

As he was trying to cover for safety, he noticed his other coworker Teresa Ducksworth needed help getting shelter.

Ducksworth says Millette’s quick thinking and selflessness saved her life.

“I was in the bathroom–coming out of the bathroom–when it was completely dark,” explained Ducksworth. “When the lights went out here in the door, Shannon saw me coming out, so he waited on me for me hold on to him. We started walking down the stairs. Then it [debris] started flying everywhere, so we decided just to sit there. So we sat there for a minute and just started praying.”

They were able to make out safely when first responders kicked down the window of the bank, and helped everyone escape.

Near Main Street is another neighborhood on Ely Avenue.

Nearly all the homes on that road were destroyed by the heavy storms. Leaving homes without roofs, debris on the ground, and broken powerlines, residents are now trying to figure out their next steps, saying they’ve never seen a tornado of this magnitude come destroy their community.

Willie Steele was at home with his wife when the storms came through. He noticed rattling of objects in his home, and loud winds. He describes when he and his wife had to go into their bedroom closet for cover.

“The wind was blowing; it got real dark and the rain was really heavy,” Steele described. “And I told my wife, ‘Let’s get in the closet’ because the tornado, by that time, I had my front door open–looking. And by that time, when I went back and got into the closet, we started hearing a lot of noise. We could hear stuff falling all around, debris and everything. And it lasted about 15, 20 minutes. I thought it was over, but it was still raining real hard and everything.”

Other residents such as Howard Bardwell explained the neighborhood was a predominately black one. He says a lot of the neighborhood’s rich history is now destroyed including the First Missionary Baptist Church.

“This is a historically African-American community, and some of these homes have been here for a hundred years,” explained Bardwell. “The old homes that you see, in fact, the church has been there for over a hundred, close to 100 years,” he continued pointing to the First Missionary Baptist Church.

“So anything in the three mile radius was there. Also the elementary behind us, and this is kind of devastating because all of the houses in this area were gone.”

Yolanda Bradley lost her home in the storms.

Her home was filled with memories is now forever gone. She says this was the first house she had when she was on her own with her son.

She recently came back to Moss Point from living in Atlanta to take care of the house she called her first home. Looking at the debris, she was devastated to see what remained.

“This is unbelievable to see this happen to somewhere where you live,” said Bradley. “Are you were you know, is it still home? I know our people are going to need a lot of assistance, a lot of assistance.”

Main Street in Moss Point is still blocked off as deputies and officers continue to make clean up efforts.