NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in New Orleans say the tornado that tore through the Arabi community Monday was an EF-3.

On the Enhanced Fujita scale, an EF-3 tornado has winds between 136 mph and 165 mph.

NWS also says the tornado was on the ground for about 11 miles, moving from Gretna through Arabi and into New Orleans East.

This is only a preliminary report. Survey crews are continuing to survey the damage in St. Bernard Parish.

Officials say a final assessment of the tornado including results of the entire damage survey are expected to be completed on Thursday.

At least one person was killed during the severe storm, according to St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

Local officials continue to ask residents in the affected areas to stay off of the roads until debris and power lines are cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.