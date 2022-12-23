WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple counties and parishes are experiencing power outages. The following parishes and counties are without power:

County/Parish Number of Outages Caldwell Parish 29 Jackson Parish 1 LaSalle Parish 7 Lincoln Parish 21 Morehouse Parish 20 Ouachita Parish 374 Richland Parish 4 Tensas Parish 2 Winn Parish 146 Ashley County 16 Columbia County 97 Ouachita County 81 Union County 36 Warren County 937

Viewers are advised to stay in doors, stay as warm as possible, and wear multiple layers of clothing. If needed, be sure to look into warming centers in your area.