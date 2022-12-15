ANGUILLA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Anguilla is under a boil water notice after severe storms swept through Sharkey County on Wednesday, December 14.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued the notice on Wednesday. It affects about 526 customers who receive their water supply from the Town of Anguilla. Water officials said system-wide pressure loss was caused by a power outage during the storm.

Those affected are encouraged to boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medications, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

The water system will be notified when test results show that the water is safe for use.