BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A motel in Brookhaven was damaged by severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The Daily Leader reported the wind lifted part of the metal roof and dropped it onto two customer-owned vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Brett Campbell/The Daily Leader

Crews were able to remove the roof from the vehicles Wednesday afternoon.