ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly nine months after a tornado ripped through Rolling Fork, the mayor said he’s proud of the town’s accomplishments.

“I’m happy to say that the businesses, the majority of the businesses that were destroyed by the storm are built back. Some of the businesses are open for business. Some are not. They’re just about finished. We’re happy to say that as far as families who were displaced, we have over 752 of those in temporary housing. We have a little over 42 left to put in a home and a place to stay,” said Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker.

Hospital officials said they will be using the Civic Center on Highway 61 as an acting hospital while the original facility is being fixed.

There will also be a toy giveaway at Rolling Fork High School on December 13.