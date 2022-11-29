CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors on MLK Drive in Canton have had to deal with extreme flooding in the past when there’s a strong storm that moves through the area.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Canton issued an order for neighbors in the area to seek shelter at the Canton Multipurpose Complex.

One neighbor who lives on MLK Drive said he’s worried about the potential severe weather on Tuesday.

“Every time it rains, you get nervous, especially when you got severe weather coming in. It keeps you up,” said George Williams. “If its starts raining a lot and I see the water coming up, I’m going to get out.”

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast throughout the day.