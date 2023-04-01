MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say the city of Covington is impassable due to damage from a tornado Friday night.

There are also reports of injuries from the twister that was caught on camera.

The Covington police department said there is damage along Main Street as well as Highway 51 and Highway 59 in Tipton County.

Police said trees and electrical lines are down, and emergency crews are responding to the area.

Tennessee State Troopers are closing the roads leading to Covington.

Authorities are asking residents to remain in their safe areas to allow crews to respond to the most needed areas in the city.

Police said they are trying to clear 51 near the hospital so crews can pass through.