JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Tuesday marks six months since a tornado caused severe damage in the town of Louin. Residents are still working to cleanup the mess.

An EF-3 tornado ripped through the town in June 2023. Neighbors said they’re slowly getting back on their feet.

Reminders of the devastation can still be seen across Louin, but neighbors said they’ve come far in the cleanup process.

“It’s been terrific. We still have a little bit more to clean up. It’s slow, but we’re working on it,” said Daphne Moore, who lost her home in the tornado.

Snapped trees, damaged homes and overturned vehicles can still be seen lining the streets of Louin, but it’s a far cry from six months ago.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s been a miracle. The roads are clean. We had FEMA come out with people and helped clean up debris out of the roadway and around the roadways, and Doug Rogers, our supervisor here in beat three, did an outstanding job,” said Marvin Phillips, a volunteer firefighter.

Residents said they were able to recover thanks to the help of others.

“Everybody did a great job on coming through. It happened fast. The quicker this storm came through, the quicker people came through to help us, you know, and it was a blessing. I mean, we weren’t left in the dark about anything,” said Drimaisa Smith, who lost her home in the tornado.

Many of those who lost their homes have been re-homed, and residents said they’re looking forward to coming back stronger.