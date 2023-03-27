CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher gave an update on the city’s power outages after severe weather swept through the area on Sunday, March 26.

He said neighbors who live in Oakhurst, Olde Vineyard and Kirkwood should expect a “lengthy” power outage running from Monday afternoon and into the night.

He said this is because some transmission lines that feed into the neighborhoods need repair.

Fisher said crews have been out working to restore services. Crews finished Cynthia Drive, Northside, Arrow Drive and more.

Additionally, crews are still working to get power back to the Springridge Road area.

He said the reason they haven’t finished Old Vicksburg Road and College Hills is because the power lines are still live.

According to Fisher, crews from Arkansas and other areas are coming in to help.

Neighbors with problems or questions can call City Hall at (601) 925-6103.